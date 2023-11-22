A 2-story house fire in the 800 block of NW Evangeline Thruway in Lafayette, Louisiana claimed the life of a man yesterday afternoon.

Lafayette firefighters responded to the fire at the house that was reportedly vacant at 4:10 pm on Tuesday, November 21. The fire was reported by witnesses driving in front of the dwelling.

Once on scene, firefighters were met with a structure that was fully engulfed.

The heat from the fire damaged the exterior of a home next door but firefighters were able to keep it from catching fire.

Emergency crews were able to get the fire under control within 20 minutes of being on the scene.

The structure, however, did collapse during the fire and the burning dwelling sustained heavy fire damage.

While crews were examining the collapsed structure, they discovered the male victim in the burnt rubble. He has not been identified as of yet.

The investigation into the fire is ongoing. Louisiana State Fire Marshal, Lafayette Police Department, and Lafayette Parish Coroner's Office are assisting Lafayette fire investigators in the case.

Two Lafayette firefighters sustained minor injuries on the scene. Thankfully, no loss of work is expected.