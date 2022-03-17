According to reports, a 15-year-old from the Madisonville area has been arrested by the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office after allegedly making "explosive devices" at home. Authorities were reportedly tipped-off about the teen making the devices through the Crimestoppers Safe School Program.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's office received a tip through the Crimestoppers Safe School Program regarding the activity and reportedly promptly obtained a warrant. After searching the teenager's home, authorities reportedly found evidence that confirmed he was making bombs. They also found that the teenager attempted to destroy evidence on his cell phone, per reports.

The report notes that detectives found no evidence that the student had made any threats towards his school or had any plans to use the explosive devices at school.

Check out the entire police report via the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office official website by clicking here.

