Louisiana Mother and Son Arrested on 28 Counts of Dogfighting

(KPEL) — Louisiana authorities are cracking down on animal abuse across the state, which has been a long-standing issue in, but not limited to, St. Landry Parish, Iberia Parish, and Sabine Parish.

The latest animal abuse-related arrest comes out of St.Tammany Parish just north of Covington.

Mother and Son Arrested in St. Tammany Parish

On Tuesday, deputies with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a mother and her son after receiving a call from a concerned neighbor about the condition of their dogs.

Sheriff Randy Smith commented on the arrest, saying, “Dogfighting and training dogs to fight is illegal and is a horrific and egregious act of animal cruelty."

Officials say that the place was being investigated before charges were filed.

He continued saying that they will not tolerate dogfighting or animal abuse of any kind in their parish, and "if you are caught fighting dogs or training dogs to fight, you will be arrested.”

WBRZ reported that deputies arrived at a property on South Hay Hollow Road in the village of Folsom, Louisiana.

28 Dogs Rescued from Alleged Dogfighting Operation

That's where deputies found 28 dogs who were in heartbreaking conditions. According to deputies, the dogs were severely malnourished.

Based on some other discoveries made during their search, specific training equipment and medication, Austin, 23, and Natia Alexander, 45, were running an illegal dogfighting operation at their home.

Both Austin and his mother, Natia, were arrested on 28 counts of dogfighting.

Louisiana's Stance on Dogfighting

Louisiana Revised Statutes §14:102.5 clearly states that intentionally causing dogs or any animal to fight for amusement is strictly prohibited.

Violators could be fined $1,000 to $25,000 and face 1-10 years behind bars, with or without hard labor.