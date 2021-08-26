Louisiana Man Arrested for Sex With Dogs

A man in the Slidell area has been arrested for engaging in sexually abusive behavior with animals. St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office began investigating Kenneth Ord Starling after a complaint was made that he was sexually abusing his dogs.

52 year-old Starling was arrested on Wednesday (8/25/21). A search warrant executed at his residence resulted in the discovery of images and videos of animals being sexually abused. While being interviewed by detectives, Starling admitted to engaging in sexual intercourse with two of his dogs.

He has been booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail, and St. Tammany Parish Animal Control has taken possession of the animals that were at Starling’s residence, at the time of his arrest.

Sheriff Randy Smith was quoted as saying, “As a dog owner myself I find this behavior unthinkable and very disturbing.”

