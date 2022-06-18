Ten Louisiana-Themed Father’s Day Gifts For Your Dad

Father's Day is right around the corner and we have an awesome list of Louisiana-themed gift ideas for your dad.

Whether your dad was born and raised in the Bayou State or a Cajun at heart, he'll love these gifts this Sunday.

Ten Louisiana-Themed Father's Day Gifts:

1. Louisiana Food Seasoning

You can't go wrong giving dad the gift that keeps giving...Tony's and Slap Ya Mama. That's going to motivate him to pull out the grill and most likely invite you over to eat.

2. Louisiana Apron

You don't want dad to ruin a good shirt while he's slinging BBQ sauce all around the grill.

3. Louisiana Shot Glass

If dad loves his liquor, then he better be taking those shots in a glass like this.

4. Louisiana Shirt

Dad's love shirts with funny sayings on them...trust me.

5. Louisiana Hot Sauce Making Kit

This kit comes with everything your dad will need to make his own hot sauces.

6. Louisiana Flag

Help dad display his love for the Bayou State with a flag he can fly proudly.

7. Louisiana Cutting Board

Whether it's steak or chicken, every dad needs a Louisiana-themed cutting board.

8. Louisiana Sign

A laissez le bon temps rouler sign for dad's shop or man land is a perfect addition.

9. LSU Socks

Believe me, when the Tigers are on dad doesn't want to be bothered.

10. Louisiana Hat

Your dad loves his state and his country.

