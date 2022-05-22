It seems Boomers and Millennials just can't get along. There was even a viral trend recently making fun of the Baby Boomer generation.

Family photographing themselves with digital camera in park ThinkStock loading...

Baby Boomers were born from 1946 to 1964. They range in the ages from 57-75 years old.

Get our free mobile app

Buzzfeed recently posted a list of the 35 Things Baby Boomers Are Completely Obsessed With That Make Literally No Sense To Millennials. They found a ton of tweets from millennials complaining about their elders.

Ten Things Baby Boomers Are Totally Obsessed With:

The thumbs-up emoji. And using a ton of ellipses in texts

Complaining about younger generations not knowing and using cursive

Zooming in on every single picture. And filming videos with their iPads

Always leaving voicemails, no matter the situation

Drinking from the hose and talking about drinking from the hose

Nautical-themed bathrooms, including beach, lighthouse, and sailboat décor

The lack of TV channels when they grew up

Wanting to sit at booths in restaurants. And paying in exact change

Talking on speakerphone in public

Having a two year supply of cough drops around the house

LOOK: The top holiday toys from the year you were born With the holiday spirit in the air, it’s the perfect time to dive into the history of iconic holiday gifts. Using national toy archives and data curated by The Strong from 1920 to today, Stacker searched for products that caught hold of the public zeitgeist through novelty, innovation, kitsch, quirk, or simply great timing, and then rocketed to success.