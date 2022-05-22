Ten Things Baby Boomers Are Totally Obsessed With
It seems Boomers and Millennials just can't get along. There was even a viral trend recently making fun of the Baby Boomer generation.
Baby Boomers were born from 1946 to 1964. They range in the ages from 57-75 years old.
Buzzfeed recently posted a list of the 35 Things Baby Boomers Are Completely Obsessed With That Make Literally No Sense To Millennials. They found a ton of tweets from millennials complaining about their elders.
Ten Things Baby Boomers Are Totally Obsessed With:
- The thumbs-up emoji. And using a ton of ellipses in texts
- Complaining about younger generations not knowing and using cursive
- Zooming in on every single picture. And filming videos with their iPads
- Always leaving voicemails, no matter the situation
- Drinking from the hose and talking about drinking from the hose
- Nautical-themed bathrooms, including beach, lighthouse, and sailboat décor
- The lack of TV channels when they grew up
- Wanting to sit at booths in restaurants. And paying in exact change
- Talking on speakerphone in public
- Having a two year supply of cough drops around the house
