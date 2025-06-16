GIBSLAND, LA (KPEL) — Louisiana State Police responded to a fatal two-vehicle crash on Sunday around 5 pm near Louisiana Highway 154.

Get our free mobile app

The crash is still under investigation; however, it has been confirmed that Lauren Carkeet of Lewisville, TX, was traveling west on I-20 in a 2010 GMC Acadia when she veered from the main roadway and hit a parked 18-wheeler.

Read More: Louisiana Law Requires Victim Alerts After Jail Escapes

Joshua Ware, of Prosper, Texas, was driving the GMC when he veered from the main roadway and hit a parked 18-wheeler. He was properly restrained and only sustained minor injuries, which were treated at a nearby hospital.

However, Carkeet, who was sitting in the passenger seat of the GMC, was ejected from the vehicle. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.

According to Louisiana State Police investigators, due to the severity of the crash, they are working to determine if she was properly restrained at the time of the crash.

Troopers often witness the tragic consequences of preventable crashes. Never operating a vehicle while impaired, fatigued, or distracted is essential, and always obey the posted speed limit.

While Ware was not suspected of being impaired, standard toxicology samples were retrieved. The results of the samples have not been disclosed since the crash is still under investigation.

While not all crashes are survivable, taking these simple precautions can mean the difference between life and death.

The truck driver sustained no injuries.

This is a developing story, and the KPEL News Team is working to provide additional coverage for Acadiana. Updates will be shared as they become available, so download the KPEL News app via Google Play or in the App Store and subscribe to breaking news alerts to get the latest information sent directly to your mobile device.

You can also use the KPEL app to submit a news tip, share a traffic update, or chat directly with our on-air team.

Be sure to bookmark our latest site, wearelafayette.net, where we provide more local news coverage as well as lifestyle and community features.

To report errors, omissions, or other concerns regarding the content above, send emails to news@kpel965.com.