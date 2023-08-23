Lafayette is a fantastic destination for anyone to come visit, and it's also got plenty of great attractions for locals, too. So, whether you're looking to invite folks to the area, or you just need a staycation, there are plenty of options for you in our local tourism industry.

Part of that industry includes short-term rental apps like AirBnb, which features a ton of great local stays. Out of curiosity, we looked up the highest-priced stays to see what they have to offer. And we weren't disappointed.

Most Expensive AirBnb Stays in Lafayette If you're looking for a staycation for yourself, or recommending a 5-star stay in Lafayette for friends and family, check out these short-term rentals.

And don't forget: There's plenty to do once you get here, too.