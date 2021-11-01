‘The Best Stop’ Location Coming to Broussard

The Best Stop, one of Acadiana's best-known "boudin and cracklin' place" announced today that they will be opening a location in Broussard.

The announcement comes on the 35th Anniversary of the original The Best Stop Supermarket/specialty meats/convenience store in Scott, just north of Interstate 10.

Over the years, The Best Stop has been expanding not only in size but in services and locations as well, adding wholesale sales to their repertoire.

As it stands (according to its website), The Best Stop has 2 locations: Scott and Duson. The third location will be in Broussard, but no specific location has yet been announced.

Since 1986, the Best Stop Supermarket has been the small country store that provides an unbelievable amount of Boudin, Cracklin, Hog Head Cheese, Fresh and Smoked Sausage, and a lot more Cajun Food. - The Best Stop, via Facebook

The Best Stop Supermarket, Facebook

The Best Stop opened in 1986 with a goal of creating the best line of specialty meats, boudin, cracklin' and Cajun seasonings in Acadiana, and building a brand of which the family could be proud. Mission: Accomplished!

When they do open in Broussard, they will be facing some tough competition: Billeaud's, Chop's, Bosco's, and Hebert's Specialty Meats all have locations there. Don't get me wrong, as I am NOT complaining: the more boudin places, the merrier!

As soon as we know the exact location of the new Best Stop, we will be sharing it here.

Congrats to our friends at The Best Stop and the lucky people of Broussard.

