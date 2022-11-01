The Biggest Winners From Today’s Record Breaking Trade Deadline

Today marked the NFL's trade deadline. This meant if any team wanted to grab a key piece to give their team a boost, they had to make their deals final by 4 PM today. Every year, the trade deadline is a day where teams are scrambling to find that one player they believe will put them over the top.

Today was certainly no different as there was a record-breaking 10 trades made today. This marked the most trades ever made on the day the trade deadline ended in NFL history. Let’s take a look at who are the five biggest winners from today's record break breaking day.

T.J. Hockenson to the Vikings

This was a great move for the Vikings considering that their one weak spot on offense is the tight end position. The Vikings also just placed their starting tight end, Irv Smith, on injured reserve. Hockenson is considered one of the league's better young tight ends. He is a former first-round draft pick by the Lions in 2019. The new addition will make a great pairing with Justin Jefferson at receiver. Here are the trade details.

Roquan Smith to the Ravens

The Ravens are currently in first place in the AFC North and looked to add to their chance of getting the crown with some defensive help. Smith was a former first-round pick by the Bears in 2018. The linebacker is currently third in the league in tackles with 52 solo and 2.5 sacks. The ravens fell apart defensively towards the end of the year last season, so this was a great move to give themselves some much-needed depth on that side of the ball. Here are the trade details.

Chase Claypool to the Bears

The Bears were extremely aggressive today. After trading the pro-bowl linebacker, they went out and got an outstanding young receiver in Chase Claypool. He was drafted by the Steelers in the second round of the 2022 draft. In just his third year, Claypool has accumulated just under 3,000 yards receiving with 12 touchdowns. The Bears desperately need more targets for their second-year franchise quarterback to throw to. Not sure If this will make a difference for this season, but it helps Justin Fields in the future. Here are the trade details.

Calvin Ridley to the Jaguars

This was a big move from Jacksonville. While Ridley will not be allowed to play this season due to violating the NFL's rules for betting, this is a great young weapon for your second-year quarterback. The Jags are building their future around the franchise leader, Trevor Lawrence. The fifth-year receiver had an outstanding year in 2020 with over 1,300 yards receiving and 9 touchdowns. He missed most of 2021 with an injury but if he can stay healthy, the Jags have an outstanding weapon out wide. Here are the trade details.

Bradley Chubb to the Dolphins

The Dolphins getting Chubb is my top trade of the day because they were able to add an elite-level pass rusher to a defense that only has 15 sacks so far this season. The pro bowler has 5.5 sacks on the year so far to go along with two forced fumbles. He is known to become injury prone, but if he can stay healthy he can certainly give you a double-digit sack season. The Dolphins add a dominant outside presence to an already stingy interior with Christian Wilkins. Here are the trade details.

Only time will tell if any of these trades will pay for these franchises, but we have seen past teams take advantage of the deadline.

