The Cajuns Fall To Texas State At The Buzzer 71-72

The UL Women's Basketball Team lost a heartbreaker tonight against Texas State 71-72. The Cajuns fought hard all game, Texas State forced overtime and won at the buzzer.

The Cajuns lost the 1st quarter 16-8, won the 2nd quarter 17-10, the third 27-21, and lost the 4th and overtime 15-20 & 4-5. The Cajuns shot 44% from the field but shot an abysmal 0% from the 3 point line. However, they did manage to keep turnovers even with Texas State at 13. This game came down to the Cajuns just getting the ball to fall in the bucket because they did play hard.

Lanay Wheaton and Makayia Hallmon scored the most points for the Cajuns with 17 points. Ty'Reona Doucet also managed to secure another double-double with 13 points and 13 rebounds. And finally, Tamera Johnson also contributed 13 points.

This game was just a heartbreaker as the Cajuns did about everything they could to win. It just so happened that the ball didn't bounce in their favor. The Cajuns take the court again this Saturday at UT Arlington at 2:00 pm.