The Cajuns Lose a Heartbreaker to Troy on Senior Day

The Cajuns came into Cajun field looking to send their leaders off right with a huge senior day victory over the SBC West-leading Trojans of Troy. The Trojans came into this game with sole possession of first place in the Sun Belt West Division and looked to keep that title with a victory over the Cajuns. Louisiana came in with a record of 4-4 and looking to get a key win to improve their bowl eligibility chances. It was a big Sun Belt matchup at Cajun Field, here is how it all went down.

1Q

The Cajuns started the game on defense and started strong as they forced a three-and-out after a huge sack from Andre Jones. Ben Wooldridge would lead the Cajuns on offense for his fourth straight start of the season. The Cajun offense would match the Trojans with a three-and-out of their own.

The Trojans found something in the run game as they would move the ball deep in their own territory just shy of the 50 yard-line. The Cajun's defense would stiffen and force a fourth down and five for the Troy offense. Wooldridge and the offense would come back onto the field for their second possession of the game, starting deep in their own territory.

The Cajuns would quickly work deep into Trojan territory off the arm of Wooldridge but would stall before reaching the red zone. The Cajuns would settle for a 42-yard field goal attempt from Almendares but it was wide right and no good. The game remained scoreless with just over 6 minutes left to play in the first quarter. The Special teams would come up huge for the Cajuns on the next possession as they would block a Trojan punt to give Wooldridge and the offense great field position.

The Cajuns would find their rhythm in the run game as Chris Smith would rip off a couple of big runs to get the Cajuns inside the Troy 20-yard-line to end the first quarter with the game still scoreless.

2Q

The second quarter would begin with the Trojan defense stiffening up and forcing a Cajun field goal attempt. Almendares would miss another field goal attempt, this one from 25 yards out and the game remained scoreless.

The Cajun defense would give their offense another shot after forcing a quick three-and-out. For the third straight drive, the Cajuns would move well into Troy territory with the help of the Cajun running backs. Chris Smith would convert a huge third down to get the Cajuns to the Trojan 12-yard-line. Ben Wooldridge would take it from there as he would scamper in for a 12-yard rushing touchdown to give Cajuns a 7-0 lead with just over 5 minutes remaining in the first half.

The Cajun defense continued to be dominant in the first half as Braylon Trahan would haul in his fourth interception of the season to give the Cajun offense the ball back in great field position.

Wooldridge and the offense wasted no time trying to capitalize as they would quickly move deep into Trojan territory. The Cajuns would stall, forcing a 30-yard field goal attempt. Almendares would put this one up and through to make it a 10-0 ball game with 1:28 left to play in the first half.

The Cajun defense would give their offense the ball back with 1:03 left play and a chance to add more points before the half. Wooldridge and the boys would go right back to work as they would move into Trojan territory with time expiring. A crucial penalty would keep the Cajuns out of field goal range forcing an unsuccessful hail-mary attempt. The Cajuns went into the half with a 10-0 lead over the Trojans of Troy.

3Q

The Cajuns would start the second half with the ball and looked to add to the 10-point lead. The running game picked up right where it left off with Smith starting the second half with a 27-yard run to get the Cajuns into Trojan territory. Chris Smith would continue to stay hot as rumbled into the Trojan red zone. Once again, Wooldridge would finish the drive himself with a 10-yard rushing touchdown. The Cajuns increase their lead to 17-0 with 8:36 remaining in the third quarter.

Troy would look to answer with their best drive of the afternoon as they work their way inside the Cajun's 20-yard-line. The Trojans would face a huge third down just outside of the Cajun 10-yard-line, but they would convert and get a first-and-goal from the Cajun three-yard line. The Cajun defense would force a 4th-and-goal, but the Trojans would score on a touchdown pass to Michael Vice. The third quarter would come to an end with the Cajuns leading 17-7.

4Q

The Cajun's offense stalled for what looked like the first time in the game and give Troy the ball right back to begin the fourth quarter. The Trojans would find more success on the ground as they quickly raced deep into Cajun territory. Watson would finish the drive off with a 37-yard touchdown pass to make it a 17-14 game with 12:01 remaining in the fourth quarter.

The Cajuns couldn't get much going on offense as they would punt the ball right back to a Trojan offense that seemed to have found it's rhythm. The Trojans moved the chains a couple of times before a huge sack by Zi'Yon Hill-Green forced a Troy punt.

The Cajun offense couldn't get anything going once again and would have to punt it back to Troy with a little over 5 minutes to play. Troy would immediately get deep into Cajun territory with two huge pass plays to begin the drive. The Trojans face a big third down after a huge sack from Zi'Yon Hill-Green. The Cajuns would hold on fourth down and forced a 37-yard field goal attempt that was up and good. Troy tied the game with 2:41 left to play.

The Cajuns would go back to work on offense on quickly faced a huge third down, but couldn't convert. The Cajuns would punt the ball back to the Trojans for the third straight possession with 1:22 to go in the fourth quarter.

A huge penalty on third down would keep the Trojan offense on the field with 48 seconds remaining. The Trojans would work their deep into Cajun territory and set themselves up for a possible game-winning field goal. A big run from Troy on third down would end in a touchdown with 5 seconds reaming to make it 17-23.

The couldn't Cajuns couldn't make any last-second miracles happen and would fall to the Trojans 23-17 on senior day.

The Cajuns will be in action again on Thursday as Georgia Southern comes to town.

