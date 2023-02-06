The Dan Bongino Show Asks Moon Griffon to Guest Host

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - "The Voice of Louisiana" will be heard across the country once again as Moon Griffon will guest host The Dan Bongino Show on Monday, February 6th.

"I got the call this morning and I told them 'I'm ready,'" says Moon Griffon. I always appreciate the opportunity to guest host for Dan and I'm so thankful they called me."

In his multiple appearances as guest host, Moon has tackled some of the biggest issues facing our nation today. One of these issues was climate change. It's something Moon has talked about on a near daily basis on his own show.

We cannot stop hurricanes from coming," says Moon. "There have been hurricanes and there will always be hurricanes. Man can't stop them! Man made global warming...what a joke!"

He played an audio clip from John Coleman, co-founder of The Weather Channel, as Coleman repeatedly expressed his opposition to modern climate change theory, calling it "baloney."

Moon also delved deeper into the shouting match between Louisiana Congressman Clay Higgins and Raya Salter - a clean energy advocate - at a House Oversight Committee hearing on the oil and gas industry.

The fossil fuel industry that owns your state is destroying the earth and the natural world."

That was Salter's response to Rep. Higgins as the two went back and forth. Salter made it clear how negatively she feels about the fossil fuel industry and the chemical plant industry, which Moon takes exception to.

This lady is nuts! Does she even realize how much of an impact the oil and gas industry has in her everyday life? We can't survive without the oil and gas industry and she wants to ruin it!

The first issue that helped put Moon on Dan's radar was Moon's criticism of U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy and Cassidy's vote on a bipartisan infrastructure bill, which followed his controversial vote to impeach former President Donald Trump. These are both issues that Dan has taken with Cassidy as well.

The last time Moon guest hosted Dan's show was on the last weekday before the Christmas holiday - a Friday.

Joe Cunningham, host of The Joe Cunningham Show which airs from 3-4 PM on KPEL every weekday, will be the guest host on The Moon Griffon Show.

