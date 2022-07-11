The Joe Cunningham Show airs 3-4 p.m. every weekday on NewsTalk 96.5 KPEL. The daily show notes offer you a look into the topics of the day and the links to the top stories and Joe's own writings on the state of politics in Louisiana and around the country. Follow Joe on Twitter at @JoePCunningham and Like the Joe Cunningham Show on Facebook. You can also subscribe to the Joe Cuningham Show podcast on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, or Amazon.

Doom, Despair, and Agony

A series of absolutely brutal polls have come out, detailing just how much trouble the Democrats are finding themselves in right now. The talk of the day is the NYT/Siena poll, which has a lot of bad news. Nearly two-thirds of Democratic voters don't want Biden to run in 2024. Also in the poll:

Only 13 percent of voters think the country is on the right track.

His approval rating is at 33 percent.

The economy is the most important issue for voters this midterm cycle. Abortion is only at 5 percent. Covid-19 doesn't even register.

A new Harvard-Harris poll is similarly bad, and a new Gallup poll is as well.

House GOP Targets Biden +9 Districts

attachment-attachment-biden-5 loading...

This, from POLITICO, is just astounding. The prospects for Democrats in the House are so bad, that districts Biden didn't win by 10 points or more are now underwater.

With just four months until the midterms, Democrats were already on the defensive in at least 30 highly competitive districts. But Biden’s toxicity has given the GOP optimism about seriously contesting a fresh crop of about a dozen seats that the president won in 2020 by 9 points or more — from western Rhode Island to California’s Central Valley to the suburbs of Arizona’s capital. The result is a House map that has expanded to an uncomfortable place for Democrats. Survey data obtained by POLITICO shows the president underwater by double-digit margins in 11 districts he carried.

Pay Attention to Sri Lanka

Civil unrest there is likely to continue, and Sri Lanka may not be the only place where it happens. This is largely the result of western environmentalism harming a smaller country that doesn't have the economy to handle it. Read my column on it here.

Headlines Of The Day

CA First-Grader Disciplined, Harassed By School Officials For Writing 'Any Lives' Matter on BLM Drawing (RedState)

Abortion Doctor at Heart of #Shes10 Viral Horror Story Was Accused of Failing to Report Underaged Abortions (PJ Media)

Could a Floating Abortion Clinic Come to the Gulf? (KPEL)

Ex-trans teen supports Florida rule blocking funding for medical interventions (NY Post)

Did your LUS bill spike? It's not just high heat. Here's what you should know. (The Advertiser)

Tweet Of The Day