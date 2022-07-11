Could a Floating Abortion Clinic Come to the Gulf?

A doctor from California, Dr. Meg Autry, is proposing the idea of having a floating abortion clinic in the Gulf of America to help women in states where abortion have now been banned since Roe v. Wade was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court.

In Louisiana, trigger laws previously passed have now outlawed abortion in our state. Other states near us that have similar laws include Texas, Alabama and Mississippi.

Autry is an obstetrician and a gynecologist as well as being a professor at the University of California San Francisco.

The idea is to have a ship in federal waters in the Gulf of Mexico which would put it outside of the reach of any state laws. Autry says she has begun a non-profit called PRROWESS. That stands for "Protecting Reproductive Rights Of Women Endangered by State Statutes."

Autry says she is in the fundraising phase, and while all of the details have not been finalized, they are moving forward with the idea. She told the Associated Press,

There's been an assault on reproductive rights in our country, and I'm a lifelong advocate for reproductive health and choice. We have to create options and be thoughtful and creative to help people in restrictive states get the health care they deserve.

The basic is premise is that women would be able to go to the coast, and board a boat where they would be taken to an area in federal waters and receive an abortion.

