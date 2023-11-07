One thing famous streets will all have in common is all the staples of life. Many of these Louisiana roadways have been visited by tourists for more than a century. People come from all over to see historic neighborhoods featuring beautiful or highly unusual architecture.

Then there's the great food and drinks, the shopping, art galleries, museums, bars and pubs, and more. I can assure you, that people who live in Louisiana can get to know Louisiana a little better by researching the history of some of the state's most iconic streets.

Most people recognize the names, some even live on them, but very few know the history behind their name or fame. For your reading enjoyment here are some little-known historical facts about 7 of Louisiana's Most Famous Streets:

1.) BOURBON STREET, NEW ORLEANS

Here's a shocker, Bourbon wasn't named after a type of alcohol nor for wild nightlife, adorned with balconies and beads, with multiple side-by-side bars and strip clubs. French Governor of Louisiana, Jean Baptiste Le Moyne de Bienville founded New Orleans in 1718. He was appointed to develop a colony in the area and enlisted the royal engineer Adrien De Paguer to design the NOLA's street layout.

So, you can blame these two geniuses for all the one-way roads and crazy street names! Which by the way, were named after French royal houses and Catholic Saints. Believe it or not, Bourbon was named after France’s royal family, the House of Bourbon.

Next time you visit Bourbon Street stop by the Galatoire’s Restaurant for fine dining on French-Creole cuisine. It is one of New Orleans’s oldest and most well-known restaurants, founded by Jean Galatoire in 1905. It's a hot spot for upscale lunch on Fridays and dinner any night of the week in the French Quarter.

2.) RYAN STREET, LAKE CHARLES

Ryan Street is located in the heart of Downtown Lake Charles and stretches from the historic North of the city to the South. The whole city is on Ryan just about! There's everything from 2 court houses, a museum, restaurants, and banks, to a Division 1 university.

If you can't find it on Ryan Street, you ain't gonna find it. Founded in 1861, at one time it was bustling with trolley cars in the early 1900's. This famous roadway is a busy and well-traveled street and the main street for Mardi Gras parades in Lake Charles, LA.

3.) ANTIQUE ALLEY, TRENTON STREET, MONROE-WEST MONROE

This famous Louisiana street is known for hosting one of the biggest shopping malls in North Louisiana. In addition to finding the trendiest items, Antique Alley offers the holy grail for antiques for avid hunters far and wide.

Nearby Art Alley and DeSiard Street feature unique works of art and historic home tours. Check out the Monroe-West Monroe Visitors Bureau Office for a map and other must-visit historic homes and cruise DeSiard Street for a flavor of history.

4.) FRONT STREET, NATCHITOCHES

Front Street is situated in Louisiana's oldest city, Natchitoches. The centuries-old charm of this famous road is straight off a postcard. It runs right alongside the legendary Red River and is host to one of the oldest Christmas festivals in North Louisiana.

With incredible fireworks displays in the mid-1830s. Now, the views from Front St. look over the Cane River Lake. This busy street hosts the majority of festivals including the Natchitoches Christmas Festival of Lights, Lasyone's Meat Pies Restaurant to experience a Natchitoches which is one of the oldest Christmas activities in the nation. We suggest taking a walking tour of the area to view historic sites dating back to the 1820s. Stop for food and refreshments along the river and head to Lasyone's Meat Pies Restaurant to experience a Natchitoches special.

5.) THIRD STREET, ALEXANDRIA

Third Street is the place to be in Alexandria it is part of the city’s Cultural Arts District and includes some of the city’s oldest buildings. Third Street runs directly beside the iconic Hotel Bentley and it was the site for military parades during WWII.

Today, Third Street offers year-round events, with several great restaurants and the city's Cultural Arts District.

6.) MAGAZINE STREET, NEW ORLEANS

The famous street has a plethora of cafes, restaurants, and unique boutiques. There are two theories about how Magazine got its name. Some say it got its name from the ammunition magazine in the 18th century.

Another theory of how it got its name, General James Wilkinson came to New Orleans and persuaded the governor of Louisiana, Esteban Rodriguez Miro to build him a warehouse to store his Kentucky tobacco. The street was originally called Calle del Almazen, which would later be called Magazine Street.

7.) COLUMBIA STREET, COVINGTON

Enjoy 10 blocks of galleries, shops, and clothing boutiques. On Saturdays get homemade jam, and raw honey, at the Covington Farmers Markets. During the Spring Season, visitors can enjoy free concerts staged at the Columbia Street Landing. In the fall check out the annual Three Rivers Arts Festival.

More than 50,000 visitors that attend festival weekends highlighting the artwork of numerous artists. Take a walk down the beautiful street in Covington beginning at the old Columbia Street Landing on the Bogue Falaya River.