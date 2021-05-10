Louisiana’s Impact On The Resident Evil Franchise

Get our free mobile app

If you've read enough online about the Resident Evil video game franchise, you'll eventually come across two things: Louisiana and a 9-foot-tall woman in a white dress. The woman is Lady Dimitrescu, and she is 9 feet tall (and you can't, teach, that), and after the initial fan reaction to her, I bet the game developers are wishing they included more of her in the games.

But I digress...

We're here to talk about all of the Louisiana references in the games. Because there's a lot to unpack with it. First, Resident Evil Biohazard has to be discussed.

Biohazard, or Resident Evil 7 (RE7), however you want to look at it, was based in the state of Louisiana. In the game you play as Ethan Winters, who is looking for his lost wife Mia. After being considered dead for about 3 years, Mia sends Ethan a video drawing him to a rundown plantation in southern Louisiana. The plantation is in Dulvey Parish, a fake Parish created for the game. We don't know exactly where this is supposed to be, but we know its an old mining area with deep bayous around it. There are plenty of these from Plaquemines Parish to Iberia Parish.

Now, moving on to Resident Evil Village...

You don't even get into the full gameplay of Resident Evil Village without the state of Louisiana getting some run. During the opening dialog between Ethan and Mia Winters, Louisiana comes up. That's because Village is a direct sequel to Resident Evil Biohazard.

We won't get deep into the storyline or gameplay for either Biohazard or Village, because we don't want to do spoiler stuff. But the impact of the Louisiana based Biohazard game is all over Village, which means you're going to hear plenty about the state when you get ready to face Lady Dimitrescu and the rest of the villains.

