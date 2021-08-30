The ‘Love Truck’ is Accepting Donations

The "Love Truck" will be rolling again soon, thanks to your donations.

You may remember the Love Truck rolling after the storms ravaged Lake Charles and other areas in Calcasieu Parish last year, delivering much-needed supplies for those hit hardest.

Covenant Church, 300 East Martial Avenue in Lafayette, is where the Love Truck gets loaded up. Every morning, a truck will take supplies to those affected by Hurricane Ida which, as you are aware, was one of the strongest storms to hit our state.

The Love Truck takes your donations and turns them into items needed by people who have had their homes and vehicles flooded or damaged, are without electricity and cell service, and might not know where their next meal will come from.

Donations will be accepted at Covenant Church until Labor Day (Monday, September 6, 2021) from 11am until 6pm.

Donations the following are needed:

Trash bags

Cleaning supplies

Small tents

Baby and adult diapers

Water

Gatorade

Toilet paper

Paper towels

Non perishable snacks

Bug spray

Flash lights/lanterns

Batteries

Hand sanitizer

Hand cleaner

Chain saw and generator oil

If you would prefer to donate money, you can do so at the church during collection hours or hit them up on Venmo: @love-truck

Photo by Gerardo Mora/Getty Images

One case of water or 100 cases of water. $1 or $100. ALL OF IT HELPS.

If you are in the Acadiana area and stocked up for the storm and didn't use any of your supplies, maybe those can be donated.

Again, anything will help.

A delivery will be made every morning through Tuesday, September 7.

Thank you in advance for being a good human and donating to help those affected by the storms.

