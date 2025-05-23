(KPEL-FM) We have reached that point in the year where many students and teachers across Texas are walking out of classrooms and preparing to take a well-deserved break. It's been another great school year, but from the Piney Woods of East Texas to the Davis Mountains and beyond, it's time for Texas students to close those books for a little while. Or is that not such a good idea?

Perhaps you've heard of the "summer slide"? That's the term used to describe the learning loss that most kids suffer over the eight to twelve weeks they are out of school as part of the traditional school year. The Brookings Institution suggests that students can lose as much as 40% of the educational gains they made in the previous year because of the academic layoff.

Empty Classroom DGLimages loading...

And when you consider how many years it's been since most of us, alleged adults, have been out of school, it is no wonder we can't spell anything anymore. That and the fact that our phones and computers now want to spell everything for us. It's no wonder we all struggle with at least a few words, right?

What Is The Most Misspelled Word in America?

But let's face it, isn't there a certain word that no matter how hard you try to retain its proper spelling, you still misspell it when you type it? The word "definitely" definitely qualifies for this accolade in not only my book but in a lot of other people's books of words we struggle to spell.

READ MORE: Memorial Day Beach Forecast - Rip Currents Possible

READ MORE: How to Pick the Best Watermelon For Your Holiday Weekend

According to WordUnscrambler.pro, the word "definitely" is the most misspelled word in the country. The results of the study were achieved by analyzing the search data from Google Trends between January 1 and May 19 of this year. The study focused on queries for "How do you spell" and "How to spell" in Google searches.

Besides "definitely", the other most misspelled words on a national basis were "separate", "necessary", "believe", and "through", rounding out the top five. You can see the full list here.

Get our free mobile app

Brett Jordan via Unsplash.com Brett Jordan via Unsplash.com loading...

What Is Texas's Most Misspelled Word?

And as far as misspelled words in the south, Alabama's most misspelled word was "different". Mississippi's most misspelled word was "beautiful". Louisiana's most misspelled word was "through". Arkansas's most misspelled word was "quesadilla". And finally, Texas's most misspelled word was "protect". You can see the list for all 50 states here.

Now, let's go from words we can't remember to snacks we'll never forget. How many of these delightful treats do you remember?