There is no doubt about it that the Saints have a classic look when it comes to their uniform combo. Black and gold has always been the team's signature look and it has never really changed. Sure, there have been small changes over the years like the size of the fleur-de-lis or the brightness of the gold, but they haven't changed a lot compared to other teams around the NFL.

The Saints were the black top and black bottom combo a lot over the past decade and it really works for them. The black top and gold bottom combo has been a staple for the team over the last ten years as well but the gold pants they wear now are not as bright as it was in the 70s. The Saints are bringing the days of Archie Manning back as they plan on renewing the brighter gold throwbacks for Sunday's matchup against the Rams.

The Saints are also bringing back the classic helmets which feature a skinnier-looking fleur-de-lis on the sides. This combo was the Saint's original look until the 1974 season when the team decided to change it up. Since then, the combo has made a handful of sporadic returns in the 1994,2002, and 2011 seasons before making its last appearance in the 2016 season against the Lions. Here are the original uniforms compare to the modern day throwbacks.

The Saints will take on the very vibrant and bright-colored Rams who also favor exciting shades of gold/yellow in their uniform combo. Kickoff is set for noon in the Dome. What do you think of the Saint's throwbacks?

