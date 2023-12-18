Christmas is rapidly approaching, and as the temperatures drop, we all wonder if a white Christmas Would be possible in Texas.

The idea of waking up with snow on the ground Christmas morning honestly sounds pretty cool. I'm sure it would make the day feel even more festive.

But when it comes to snowfall in Texas, where can you find it the most often? We decided to look up what cities in Texas are expected to receive the most snow in 2023 -- and who knows, maybe they'd be one of the lucky cities to have a white Christmas.

In all actuality, it's predicted that Texas only has about a 1-10% chance of a white Christmas, which is defined as having 1 or more inches of snow on the ground, according to NBC DFW.

We all know that snowfall is a rarity that captivates both locals and visitors alike. Known for its scorching summers and mild winters, the Lone Star State occasionally experiences a whimsical transformation when delicate snowflakes blanket its landscapes.

Texans often celebrate this meteorological anomaly with a sense of wonder and excitement.

Children rush outdoors to build snowmen, families engage in spirited snowball fights, and communities come together to savor the magical ambiance. The juxtaposition of snow against the usual Texas backdrop creates a picturesque scene that feels almost surreal.

The unpredictability of snow in Texas adds to its charm....and chaos.

When a winter storm sweeps across the state, it brings with it not only the beauty of snow-covered landscapes but also chaos as schools may close, businesses alter their hours and the roads get bad and cause headaches for many.

But if you LOVE the white stuff, then you need to head towards the PANHANDLE of Texas.

Using information from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) database, we found which cities in the Lone Star State get the most annual snowfall. While the major cities receive less than an inch annually, the cities in the top 10 see no less than 9 inches of snow every year.

The country was already dealing with the COVID crisis and then came another one.

According to weather.com , the storm produced damaging ice from the Northwest. Texas Cities like Abilene and San Angelo had record snowfall. Beating records that were made back in the late 1800s.

In Austin a record 6.4 inches of snow was recorded at Austin - Bergstrom Airport, their heaviest snow in 72 years, since Jan. 30, 1949.

San Antonio had almost 3 inches of snow bringing them their heaviest snowfall since 1985, those nice people art Seaworld also saw 6 inches of snowfall.

Locally here in the Killeen- Temple area, streets, schools, and businesses were shut down and there were massive power outages. Not to mention a certain electric company going out of business due to the rates of customers skyrocketing!

It was a disaster!

But here we are a year later, we now have stories we can tell our grandkids about how the effects of Winer Storm Uri of 2021 had us all in a frenzy.

