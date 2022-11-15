Cooking Thanksgiving Dinner? Butterball’s Hotline is Here to Help

Do you have turkey questions? Don’t worry we have you covered.

Did you know that there is a hotline that will help you make Thanksgiving dinner a hit?

That’s right. So if you are like me and don’t know the first thing about cooking a turkey you can call Butterball’s “Turkey Talk-Line” and ask all the questions you can think of… related to turkey that is.

“Turkey Talk-Line” has been up and running since 1981 and has been a resource to several people over the years. Don’t be ashamed they have most likely heard it all. So give them a call if you truly need help in the kitchen this holiday season.

How to get in touch with the hotline:

You can call the Turkey Talk-Line at 800-288-8372 (1-800-BUTTERBALL), send a text to 844-877-3456, or send an email, though Butterball warns that email responses could be delayed during peak holiday times.

What are the most common questions that 1-800-BUTTERBALL gets:

How do I thaw a Turkey?

What can I do to prevent a dry turkey?

What type of thermometer is best for cooking a turkey?

How do I determine what size turkey to buy?

What are Giblets?

Now, I can't answer any of these questions but the hotline workers can and are ready and willing to help you in any way they can.

Just in case you still think I am joking about this hotline here is a video from last year's “Turkey Talk-Line”.