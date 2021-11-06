These Are the 10 Things Most Likely to Kill You in Louisiana

Get our free mobile app

I know this sounds morbid, and it is. That being said, this information could potentially save your life.

Every year in Louisiana, tens of thousands of people lose their life. With as much as murder dominates the news, you might be surprised to know that at an average of 544 per year - it's no where near our top killer. While losing your life in a violent attack may frighten you, you're much more likely to die from the things on this list.

The best news about many (but not all) of the items on this list is: They're preventable. Your lifestyle can either lead you to one of these fatal ends, or lead you away from them. If you are concerned that you may be in danger from one of these conditions, please reach out to your doctor ASAP.

Top 10 Most Likely Things to Kill You in Louisiana Life is precious, but fragile. In an effort to help you live as long as possible, I've researched the most likely things to take you out if you live in the Sportsman's Paradise. With a little careful planning and this information, you could live a long and happy life in Louisiana.

