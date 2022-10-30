These Hilarious Memes Show City’s Sense of Humor After SUV Crash Tears Apart Youngsville Sports Complex Sign

No one has more fun with roundabouts than Youngsville.

When you drive through the “Land of the Roundabouts,” you will notice the different themes each one has. Whether its the patriotic-themed roundabout near Rouses, the Tractor Roundabout at the intersection of Chemin Metairie and Guillot Roads, or the many others, Youngsville takes pride in its roundabouts and embraces them at every intersection they hold court in.

Chemin Metairie and Guillot Road Roundabout, google street view Chemin Metairie and Guillot Road Roundabout, google street view loading...

Heck, the city is even preparing to build another roundabout soon as it will work with neighboring Broussard to further connect the two cities.

Well, there are two roundabouts that celebrate one of the city’s Crown Jewels - the Youngsville Sports Complex. One of them - at the intersection of Chemin Metairie and Savoy Roads - was just recently fully opened and completed. The other - at the intersection of Chemin Metairie and Detente Road - now has a big tear in its sign after an SUV crashed into it early Sunday morning.

As someone who lives in the area, it’s been kind of comical to see people slow down their vehicles as the pass the damage just to get a look at the fact that, yes, a vehicle really did crash into the sign.

Even local leaders are having a little fun with it.

But, what has really been hilarious has been the comments made and the memes that have been shared showing the humor people are finding in the situation. Fortunately, no one was hurt, though, the sign will sure be a pain to fix now.

loading...

loading...

Here were the funniest memes that locals shared on social media following the crash that broke the sign.

Hilarious Memes Following SUV Crash Into Youngsville Sports Complex Sign