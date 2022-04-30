If you could take a road trip anywhere, where would you choose to go? Why would you choose that destination?

Every state is unique in their own ways. Texas is home to the Live Music Capital of the World, Austin. Florida not only has an abundance of beautiful beaches, but it's home to some of the best theme parks in the U.S. Tennessee has beautiful mountains, gorgeous scenery, and we can't forget Nashville.

What about Louisiana?

I came across a video of a couple who decided to take a cross country road trip planning to travel through 15 states. I checked out their YouTube page to see what those states were and where they made stops. I was excited to see that they made a 2-day stop in Lafayette and Breaux Bridge.

Watching this video reminded me of all the the things that make our home unique. It also sent me down a YouTube rabbit hole searching for other videos of tourists who had South Louisiana on their list of stops.

In my deep dive, I found Brazilian native Renata Pereira's YouTube page. She is a journalist who has traveled all over the world and has made appearances on network television with her experiences. Her travels lead her to our neck of the woods with stops in Lake Charles, Lafayette, and Baton Rouge. Have you ever seen anyone so excited to travel the Atchafalaya Bridge?

I think sometimes we catch ourselves forgetting what a gem our home really is. These videos allow us to see the true beauty of South Louisiana through the eyes of those experiencing it for the first time. It's a reminder of our unique history and to treasure our culture and lifestyle that have set us apart from any other state.