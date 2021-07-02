Things Louisianians Say that Prove We’re a Different Breed

From the swamps of South Louisiana to 1-20 in North Louisiana and everywhere in between, Louisianians are just different.

Of course, I'm not telling you anything you don't already know. We do things a little different down here in the boot state. We party a little harder. We celebrate a little louder. We eat a little better. To top it all off, we talk a little different, and we love it.

In fact, I bet as you're sitting there reading this you've already come up with some Louisiaiana phrases that you know won't ever be uttered anywhere outside of our great state. Our lingo is just one of the many things that sets us apart from the rest of the nation.

Naturally, when you live in the most glorious melting pot of cultures such as the one we find ourselves in here in Louisiana, you're bound to get the most unique phrasing found anywhere in the country. So, what phrases do we all know and love that sets us apart? What parts of our relatively normal vocabulary is unique to us and only us.

Those answers were quite easy to come up with, believe it or not. As I alluded to earlier, chances are anyone reading this can rattle off our phrases with little to no hesitation. In fact, this might be the quickest article I've ever wrote.

Below you'll find the things Louisiaianians say that prove we're a different breed.