Things To Do In Lake Charles This Weekend Oct. 8-10

Here is a list of the events going on in Lake Charles and the Southwest Louisiana area this weekend.

K-Bon's on the corner of Hwy. 397 and East McNeese Street in Lake Charles will have John Ruiz Jr on Friday night and Caden Gillard on Saturday night. Both artists play from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm.

Brad Brinkley and Comfort Zone will be at Los Panchos in Sulphur, La starting at 7:00 pm on Friday night and at Dylan’s in Port Arthur, Tx at 9:30 pm.

Former lead singer of Staind turned country music artist. Aaron Lewis will be live at the Golden Nugget's Grand Event Center Friday night. The show begins at 8:30 pm.

Beaudines' located at 3013 Ryan Street in Lake Charles will have Chris Breaux Friday night and Adam Berry on Saturday night. Both artists play from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm.

Casey Peveto and his band will be playing at Chaser's Bar on the corner of Lake Street and Country Club Road in Lake Charles on Saturday night. They will perform from 8:00 pm to 11:00 pm.

Mary's Lounge on East Broad Street in Lake Charles will have the Rusty James Band Friday night starting at 7:00 pm. Mary's Sunday Funday will feature Aaron Istre and Under The Influence starting at 5:00 pm.

The Spot located on Common Street across from Walkons in Lake Charles will have Tyler Joseph Friday night.

So there you go, a bunch of things to get out and do this weekend. Enjoy.