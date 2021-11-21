Things You Shouldn’t Eat Or Drink Before Flying

If you're planning on flying home for the holidays, this is an important list for you. According to a new report, there are certain foods and drinks you should stay away from before boarding a plane.

The report says that avoiding these things could help you avoid dehydration-related headaches, constipation, and fatigue.

The Worst Things You Can Eat Or Drink Before Flying:

1. Salty foods. It's common for people to get dehydrated on planes, thanks to the dry air in the cabin. And a meal or snack that's high in sodium can make it worse.

2. Carbonated beverages. The changes in cabin pressure can cause you to feel bloated or gassy. Carbonated beverages can expand inside your GI tract making the feeling even more unpleasant.

3. Alcohol. Drinking alcohol on a plane has a different effect on the body than at ground level. In the air, you're more likely to get drunk faster and have to pee more frequently, which can be annoying on a long flight.

4. Coffee. Coffee can make you dehydrated in an already dry environment, and the diuretic effect can lead to more trips to the bathroom. It can also impact your ability to sleep on the plane.

Overall, the best things to eat and drink before flying are water, fruits, and lean protein.