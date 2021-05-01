Get our free mobile app

I have to be honest...over the past year or so, I've used COVID as an excuse to not do anything. Like, at all. Pretty much for the last 14 months, I've done nothing but eat pizza rolls, watch movies and play video games. So, I'm trying to be more active and do more stuff to try and get into any shape other than a blob. And one thing I've been doing lately is going to parks and hiking.

It's healthy. You got to see some pretty amazing things. And, generally speaking, its free. Which is always an added bonus. And one park I recently discovered locally that I absolutely fell in love with is Eddie D. Jones Park in Keithville. The park is probably best known for being home to Chimp Haven, the non-profit 200-acre chimpanzee sanctuary or the Veterans Cemetery.

Don't get me wrong, both sites are incredible. But, I had absolutely no idea that there was an 'adventure' park out there as well with hiking trails and biking trails. Heck, if you're into horse riding, they have horseback trails. So, if you're looking for an outdoor adventure and some exercise, Eddie D. Jones Park is worth checking out.

The "Monkey Trail" at the park is nothing short of incredible. Not only is it about 10 miles of lush scenery, beautiful wildflowers and all the things you expect to see on a hike or ride, but as the name indicates, there's some primate interaction. While chimpanzees are technically apes and not monkeys (that's another story for another time), while you're hiking and enjoying nature instead of hearing birds or normal wildlife sounds, on the 'Monkey Trail' you'll occasionally hear the chimps from Chimp Haven. Which is kind of awesome and just gives the whole experience a different feel.

Now, that's all the positives. My one complaint about the trail itself is that it wasn't exactly well marked, so it's kind of easy to get lost. But, when I went a few weeks ago, I didn't have anywhere to be, so a couple of extra hours out and about didn't bother me too much. But it is worth mentioning, just in case you're not the best navigator or are on a time crunch.

All in all, it's a beautiful place and worth checking out if you've never been.

