This Stat Shows Why Demario Davis is One of the Best Linebackers in the League

Demario Davis has been one of the best linebackers in the NFL for several years now. If you an avid Saints fan who has followed the team since Davis joined in 2017, then this is not surprising to you. If you're not a Saints fan, you may be scratching you're head a little considering he made his first Pro Bowl this year. Don’t let the lack of Pro Bowls fool you, Davis has been playing at Pro Bowler/All-Pro level for several years now and I will prove it to you.

New Orleans Saints v Tampa Bay Buccaneers Getty Images loading...

The ten-year veteran has had 5 100-plus tackle seasons with four of those coming in the last five years. He has only ever had one season under 90 tackles and that was his rookie season in 2012. His best season came with the Jets in 2017 when he was top five in the league with 131 total tackles. Since his rookie year when he totaled only 35 tackles, Davis has been a model of consistency in terms of on-the-field production.

Davis has been All-Pro in four of his five seasons with the Saints. All of these stats and accomplishments alone should be enough to convince you that Davis is one of the best in the league, but there is one more that will shock you. Davis has not only been the model of consistency in terms of production, but he has been the model of consistency in terms of availability as well. Davis was not only the best in the league when it come to defensive snaps taken, he was perfect.

Davis did not miss a single defensive snap throughout the entire 2022 season. Davis is only one of three players this season to pay 100% of his defensive snaps along with Zaire Franklin of the Colts and Nicholas Marrow of the Bears. Davis also ranks first in total snaps taken this season with 1,134.

Get our free mobile app

This impressive stat line from Demario Davis proves that he is the model of consistency at the inside linebacker position. At the age of 34, Davis had arguably the best season of his entire career in terms of impact. I'm not the only one impressed with Davis’ numbers this season as fans from around the country took to Twitter to express their opinions.

Whether you are a Saints fan or not, it’s pretty hard to deny that Davis has been one of the best and most consistent inside linebackers in the NFL. Where do you think Demario Davis ranks in Saints history and possibly NFL history?

8 Saints, 3 Ragin' Cajuns Nominated for 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame The first list of nominees for the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame contains 8 former Saints, and 3 Louisiana Ragin' Cajun alums.

Remembering the 2000 Saints, One of the Best Seasons in Franchise History Despite winning the first playoff game in the history of the franchise, which was in its 34th season that year, the 2000 Saints team does not get its proper due.