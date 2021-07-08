There were reports that something illegal regarding drugs was going on at a St. Martinville home, and an investigation began into what kind of activity might have been going on based on those allegations

Officials with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office were able to get a search warrant for the home in the 1500 block of Hebert Lane Highway, and three people in the home were arrested on a list of drug charges.

Narcotics agents went into the home on Tuesday, June 29, and investigators say they found a host of illegal drugs including Methamphetamine and Heroin. Agents arrested 40-year-old Heidi Theriot, 39-year-old Ricky P. Theriot, and 20-year-old Trey Theriot on multiple charges.

The youngest of the family accused of illegal activity, Trey Theriot, was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center on the following charges:

R.S. 40:966A(1) Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance (Heroin)

R.S. 40:967A(1) Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance (Methamphetamine)

R.S. 40:968A(1) Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance (Buprenorphine)

R.S. 40:983; Creation/Operation of Clandestine Laborator

R.S. 40:1041; Transactions Involving Proceeds from Drug Offenses

R.S. 14:91.13: Use of Controlled Dangerous Substance in the Presence of Juveniles (3 counts)

R.S 14:95E; Possession of Firearm in the Presence of Controlled Substances (Six counts)

R.S. 14:26, Criminal Conspiracy to Distribute Schedule I, II and III Controlled Dangerous Substances

R.S. 14:26, Criminal Conspiracy to Operate Clandestine Laboratory

The second person who was arrested in connection with this case last Tuesday was 39-year-old Ricky P. Theriot. He was booked on multiple charges as well:

R.S. 40:966A(1) Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance (Heroin)

R.S. 40:967A(1) Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance (Methamphetamine)

R.S. 40:968A(1) Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance (Buprenorphine)

R.S. 40:983; Creation/Operation of Clandestine Laboratory

R.S. 40:1041; Transactions Involving Proceeds from Drug Offenses

R.S. 14:91.13: Use of Controlled Dangerous Substance in the Presence of Juveniles (3 counts)

R.S 14:95E; Possession of Firearm in the Presence of Controlled Substances (Six counts)

R.S. 14:26, Criminal Conspiracy to Distribute Schedule I, II and III Controlled Dangerous Substances

R.S. 14:26, Criminal Conspiracy to Operate Clandestine Laboratory

And finally, St. Martin Parish Narcotics agents arrested 40-year-old Heidi Theriot was booked on the following charges:

R.S. 40:966A(1) Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance (Heroin)

R.S. 40:967A(1) Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance (Methamphetamine)

R.S. 40:968A(1) Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance (Buprenorphine)

R.S. 40:983; Creation/Operation of Clandestine Laboratory

R.S. 40:1041; Transactions Involving Proceeds from Drug Offenses

R.S. 14:91.13: Use of Controlled Dangerous Substance in the Presence of Juveniles (3 counts)

R.S 14:95E; Possession of Firearm in the Presence of Controlled Substances (Six counts)

R.S. 14:26, Criminal Conspiracy to Distribute Schedule I, II and III Controlled Dangerous Substances

R.S. 14:26, Criminal Conspiracy to Operate Clandestine Laboratory

Bond for each of the Theriot members was set at $750,000.

St. Martin Parish Sheriff's officials received help with this case from officials with the Department of Homeland Security.

When you suspect that something illegal is happening in St. Martin Parish, you can contact the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office Narcotics Tip Line at 337) 394-2626.

