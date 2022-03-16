Three Lake Charles Students Win National Documentary Competition

Three students from Lake Charles have won the top prize in C-SPAN's national video documentary competition.

C-SPAN C-SPAN loading...

C-SPAN (Cable-Satellite Public Affairs Network) was created on March 19, 1979. It's a non-profit public service television network that televises proceedings of the United States federal government, as well as other public affairs programming.

Get our free mobile app

The national documentary competition is in its 18th year and asked middle school and high school students to send in videos explaining the question: "How does the federal government impact your life?"

C-SPAN announced today that Jaleaha Joseph, Shontenaisha Manuel, and Jason Boaux won the top prize of their national documentary competition. All three are high school students at College Street Vocational Center in Lake Charles.

C-SPAN C-SPAN loading...

As first prize winners, they'll receive a $3,000 prize for the documentary, "FEMA's Impact On Our Lives In Southwest Louisiana". The documentary will air on C-SPAN at 6:50am ET on April 20 and again several times during the day. You can also click here to watch the video.

Over 3,000 students from 41 U.S. states, Morocco, and South Korea.sent in over 1,400 entries to the contest.

A huge shoutout and congrats to Jaleaha, Shontenaisha, and Jason. You guys have made SWLA proud and your documentary is awesome. Thanks for lending your talents to help shed light on the fact that we still need help here in SWLA two years after Hurricane Laura turned our lives upside down. You guys are a great example to the kids of SWLA showing that hard work pays off. Keep up the great work and don't let this be your last documentary.