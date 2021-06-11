Three People Shot in Lafayette PD Parking Lot

Lafayette police are investigating a triple shooting that happened right outside police headquarters.

It happened around 8:15 p. m. Friday in a parking lot adjacent to headquarters.

According to Sgt. Wayne Griffin, the shooting happened in the lot designed for people to lot designed for people to securely exchange items purchased online. Griffin says each of the victims has been taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this hour.

Griffin says no suspects have been identified. The scene remains active, and investigators are working the case.

Alerts of the incident were delivered by the University of Louisiana Emergency Alert System at approximately 8:26PM as the area was secured by authorities.

See the text alert below.

If you have any information about the case, call Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 337-232-TIPS.