Three Texas Cities In The Top Bed Bug Infested Cities In The USA
Even if you're sleeping tight tonight, the bed bugs will still bite in these three Texas cities who rank in the top bed bug infested cities in America.
If anyone knows where the worst bed bug infestations are in the country, it would be Orkin. They just released their annual list of the Top 50 cities in the USA for bed bug treatments.
Three Texas cities have made its annual "Top 50 Bed Bug Infested Cities" list. Before we tell you who it is, let's look at the Top 10:
- Chicago
- New York
- Philadelphia
- Cleveland-Akron, OH
- Los Angeles
- Detroit
- Indianapolis
- Baltimore
- Washington, D.C.
- Columbus, OH
Ben Hottel, Orkin entomologist, had this to say in a press release:
Bed bugs are extremely resilient, making them difficult to control. As people begin to ramp up their travel plans this year, it’s important they know how to protect themselves through pest identification and proper control. Contrary to popular belief, bed bugs are visible to the naked eye, but are excellent at hiding. Involving a trained professional at the sight of a bed bug introduction is recommended.
Orkin gives these tips to help reduce your chances of encountering bed bugs:
At Home:
- Inspect your home for signs of bed bugs regularly. Check the places where bed bugs hide during the day, including mattress tags and seams, and behind baseboards, headboards, electrical outlets and picture frames. Inspect when you move in, after a trip, when a service worker visits or after guests stay overnight.
- Decrease clutter around your home to make it easier to spot bed bugs on your own or during professional inspections.
- Examine all second-hand furniture before bringing it inside your home.
During travel, remember the acronym S.L.E.E.P. to inspect for bed bugs:
- Survey the hotel room for signs of an infestation. Be on the lookout for tiny, ink-colored stains on mattress seams, in soft furniture and behind headboards.
- Lift and look in bed bug hiding spots: the mattress, box spring and other furniture, as well as behind baseboards, pictures and even torn wallpaper.
- Elevate luggage away from the bed and wall. The safest places are in the bathroom or on counters.
- Examine your luggage carefully while repacking and once you return home from a trip. Always store luggage away from the bed.
- Place all dryer-safe clothing from your luggage in the dryer for at least 30-45 minutes at the highest setting after you return home.
Dallas-Ft Worth ranked #17 and Houston came in at #44 on Orkin's "Top 50 Bed Bug Infested Cities" list. To see the entire list, click here.
6 Deadly Snakes Found in Texas
Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins