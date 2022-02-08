Tik Tok Hack Gets Your Oven Glass Looking Like New

We really like to cook in Louisiana. In fact, most of us like to cook so much that we have two kitchens. There is an indoor kitchen for the normal meals and the outdoor kitchen is where the weekend meals and a lot of the special occasion meal preparations are made.

While the outdoor kitchen setup offers its own unique brand of cleaning challenges there is nothing that compares to the challenges that await you on the inside. Specifically, I am talking about how to get the oven glass clean enough for you to actually see through it to monitor your meal's progress.

The oven glass takes a lot of abuse. It's exposed to very high temperatures on a daily basis. Quite often those high temperatures are accompanied by greasy foods that splatter and spit while they cook. It's this splatter that tends to collect on the oven glass and then gets baked on and rebaked on with every use of the appliance.

In preparation for holiday guests a month or so ago, I tried to clean the oven door. It just looked awful and it really needed a good cleaning. I tried some of the caustic chemicals that are sold in stores as oven cleaners but that felt too dangerous. Besides, I didn't care for the fumes from the cleaner even though we had the kitchen windows and doors wide open to provide ventilation.

As luck would have it, I stumbled across this much simpler and better smelling and better-performing oven glass cleaning hack on Tik Tok just the other day. If you're a fan of the "make your dishes sparkle by adding aluminium foil to the dishwasher" then you're going to be blown over by how simple and easy this hack is.

It comes from Tik Tok user Amber Knese her handle on the social media platform is @amberknese and here is her hack. Get ready to be amazed.

Alrighty then, let's just shut the front door on how well that works. I get the fact that baking soda acts as an abrasive. I understand that warm water loosens cooked-on foods. What I don't understand is how the aluminium foil makes all the difference.

I guess it is similar to the dishwasher hack we shared with you a few weeks ago. It must have something to do with the chemicals in the foil and the chemical make-up of the baking soda.

Now, for those who are looking to get the entire oven clean and not just the glass. Professional cleaner Antoaneta Dimitrova says all you have to do is take this hack one step further. She suggests you wipe out all the loose crumbs that you can. Then spray the inside of your cool oven with vinegar out of a spray bottle.

After you've soaked the oven walls, roof, and floor with a good spritzing of vinegar you'll want to sprinkle in some baking soda. Yes, it will foam. No, you should not be worried. In fact, you should close the oven door and go to bed. In the morning you will wake up to piles of dissolved dirt and debris in your oven. You simply wipe it up with a damp cloth and enjoy a "like new" look for your trusty appliance.

