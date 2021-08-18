TikTok User Janie (@grosbete) Goes Viral With Louisiana List of “I Don’t Like That”

TikTok user Janie (@grosbete) has gone viral with her Louisiana "I don't like that" list. Janie has compiled a list of things that people do that don't sit well with the people of Louisiana.

When you put tomatoes in your chicken and sausage gumbo...I don't like that.

When the crawfish is done and you take a whole bottle of mustard and squeeze it in there...I don't like that.

If I ask what part of Louisiana you from and you say Shreveport...I don't like that.

Just a few of the things on this south Louisiana girl's list of things she "don't like".