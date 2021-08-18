TikTok User Janie (@grosbete) Goes Viral With Louisiana List of “I Don’t Like That”
TikTok user Janie (@grosbete) has gone viral with her Louisiana "I don't like that" list. Janie has compiled a list of things that people do that don't sit well with the people of Louisiana.
- When you put tomatoes in your chicken and sausage gumbo...I don't like that.
- When the crawfish is done and you take a whole bottle of mustard and squeeze it in there...I don't like that.
- If I ask what part of Louisiana you from and you say Shreveport...I don't like that.
Just a few of the things on this south Louisiana girl's list of things she "don't like".