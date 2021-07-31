‘Tim Tebow is Looking Jacked’ Running Routes at Jaguar Training Camp [Video]

Tim Tebow is running routes and catching touchdown passes right now at the Jaguars training camp. Oh, and he looks like he's put on 300lbs of muscle.

Tim Tebow had everyone talking months ago when it was announced the Jacksonville Jaguars has signed him up, not as a quarterback, but as a tight end. By the looks of these Jaguar training camp videos, Tebow may very well pull this off.

In this video tweeted earlier today by PFF saying "Tim Tebow is looking jacked" you'll see Tebow running a quick route, making the catch, and then turning upfield.

Tebow has always been a muscular guy, especially by quarterback standards but he certainly looks like he's packed on even more muscle as he fights for a TE spot on the Jaguars' roster.

Tim Tebow Jaguars Camp

Whether you like Tebow or not, one thing you have to give him credit for is the fact that he does not give up, ever. He's the type of athlete that finds ways to win.

If anyone can pull this off, QB switching to TE, Time Tebow will be the guy to do it.

Below is a video of Tebow catching a touchdown pass from quarterback Trevor Lawrence at training camp Friday, July 30.