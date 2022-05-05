Timing Tonight’s Severe Weather Threat in South Louisiana

The Storm Prediction Center says the next 24 to 36 hours could be rather bumpy for many parts of Louisiana. An active storm system is expected to push through the nation's midsection during the day today. That system will influence the weather in South Louisiana, especially later tonight.

SPC.noaa.gov

As of now, much of Louisiana is under some kind of severe weather threat. This is according to the Storm Prediction Center. As you can see in the graphic above the greatest threat of severe weather will come later this afternoon in the northwestern section of the state.

That enhanced threat of severe storms will affect the cities of Shreveport, Bossier City, and Ruston. An enhanced threat of severe storms usually means strong storms will happen in and around the area. The area adjacent to the enhanced threat is actually under a threat of storms too. The risk is not seen as being as great in places like Alexandria, Monroe, and Waterproof.

weather.gov/lch

Along the I-10 corridor, we will most likely see a few raindrops. Actually, we will most likely hear those raindrops because our best chances of rain and storms in Lake Charles and Lafayette will likely come after the sun goes down.

KATC Chief Meteorologist Rob Perillo shared a recent run of the HRRR model and that model guidance suggested that showers and storms won't likely begin in our neck of the woods until after 9 pm. In fact, we might not see any of the heavier showers or storms until just before midnight.

Rob Perillo/KATC.com

Rainfall amounts of half an inch to three-quarters will be likely in some of the heavier showers or thunderstorms that move through the area in the wee small hours of Friday. By the way, showers will linger in the area until about noon, then there will be some clearing.

The weekend will be mostly sunny breezy and warm. No, it's going to be hot, especially for next week. The high temperatures over the weekend will reach into the lower 90s. By Wednesday high temperatures along I-10 could be 94 degrees or warmer, especially if you include the heat index.