TJ Ribs Location Planned for Carencro Won’t Open – Lafayette Business to Open Another Location Instead

Reports are out saying that a highly-anticipated restaurant that had hopes to open a location here in Acadiana will no longer be making that move. The plans for a 'TJ Ribs' in Carencro have come to halt as a popular cajun meat-market chain is taking over the land.

The Best Stop Supermarket Inc., Facebook

According to the Acadiana Advocate, the land in Carencro that 'TJ Ribs' had planned to build on was sold to a local group. That group plans on leasing half of the property to operators who will be opening a new 'Best Stop Cajun Market' location.

Representatives of The Best Stop reportedly say that they will be building a small-scale version of their Scott location in Carencro. That location will include outdoor seating and a drive-thru per the report.

The business reportedly hopes to begin construction at the end of this year with a targeted opening of Fall 2022.

This news follows the cajun-market's recent announcement that they are opening a location in Broussard. This comes in addition to their original Scott location as well as one in Duson.

Google Maps.Google Streetview

While 'TJ Ribs' executives had reportedly been hopeful for a location opening on the land as recently as January of this year, the company had owned the land since 2016 with no significant progress. The 2.5 acre property was reportedly sold by 'TJ Ribs' for $825,000.

See the report from @theadvocateaca on Twitter below.

'TJ Ribs' is a staple in Baton Rouge for fans going to LSU Tigers games as well as travelers who are looking for a delicious bite to eat right off of the highway. While we all love the cracklin, boudin, and specialty meats our local cajun markets provide, having another really solid restaurant here in the center of Acadiana was certainly an exciting idea.

For now, rib-lovers will have to continue to travel an hour down I-10 East to get their fix as well as the ability to draw on the restaurant table with crayons.

There are plenty of popular chains making a splash here in Acadiana and you can check those out below.