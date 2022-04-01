Toddler Dies in Accidental Shooting in Shreveport

Tragedy in a Shreveport neighborhood Friday afternoon. Police were called to a home on Morningside Drive, near Fairy and Hearne Avenue in the Ingleside area just after 5:30pm on Friday.

Police report a 3-year-old boy and a 4-year-old girl both suffered gunshot wounds during the incident. They were rushed to Ochsner LSU Health hospital by EMS personnel. The boy was shot in the chest and later died from his wound. He has been identified as Michael Thomas Jr. The little girl was hit in the shoulder and is being treated at the hospital.

Detectives assigned to the case say the initial reports indicates this was a tragic accident. One of the children apparently managed to gain access to the gun and it went off, hitting both children. 2 adults were at the home at the time of the shooting.

Detectives are continuing this investigation.

