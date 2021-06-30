Tommy Chandler Takes Over as Bossier City Mayor on Thursday

Change is coming to Bossier City. Tommy Chandler takes over as the Mayor of Bossier City on Thursday afternoon. Chandler will be sworn in during a public ceremony at the Bossier Civic Center at 2pm tomorrow.

Chandler won the seat in the March election. He beat longtime incumbent Mayor Lo Walker by a vote of 4,623 to 3,603. That was 56% to 44% and surprised many political experts.

But the Bossier businessman mounted an aggressive campaign and had workers out in Bossier on election day getting the vote out on a day when only 23% of registered voters showed up.

Chandler was the first to thank longtime public servant, Lo Walker who served 16 years as Mayor and many years before that as CAO. Walker also served in the military before retiring to get into government.

Chandler was Walker’s first challenger since he first ran for office in 2005.

Tommy Chandler

Chandler has been busy learning the ropes and meeting with department heads. He has also tapped Shane Cheatham to be his CAO, but that appointment still has to be approved by the Bossier City Council. Chandler has been working out of a temporary office at city hall for the past couple of weeks and is ready to hit the ground running.

But he has also been busy attending events all across the community. He has even made a trip to Baton Rouge to meet with the Governor and other state officials to talk about the needs of Bossier City. He says the Jimmie Davis Bridge replacement is a top priority.

