Singer-songwriter LeDoux's 1988 record Chris Ledoux and the Saddle Boogie Band includes the song "Call of the Wild," and when he released his 24th album, Whatcha Gonna Do With a Cowboy, in 1992, he included it again. "Call of the Wild" boasts vivid imagery; you can practically feel thunder crashing and and wind whistling: "Storm clouds are building above the timber line / The lightning's flashing across the mountain side / The thunder's rollin' down the canyons of his mind / Somewhere beyond the great divide / The bugle of the bull elk echos through pines / The north wind moans her lonesome lullaby / He hungers for the freedom of an eagle as she flies / Somewhere beyond the great divide."

Sometimes, all you want to do is get away from concrete and computer screens and find your way into the tranquil wilderness of nature, and the chorus speaks to this itch beautifully: "Livin' in the city oh it gets to be a grind / Puttin' in his hours workin' overtime / Waitin' for the day he can leave it all behind / To go somewhere beyond the great divide / He's got to get away from the city for a while / He's gotta answer the call of the wild."