Top 5 Margaritas in Lafayette

Yesterday was National Margarita Day and while I did not partake in the celebration I took to social media to find the best places to get a margarita in town.

I learned one thing from the poll I took, there are a lot of places in Lafayette that make margaritas and people love them.

# 5: Tampico's

I think we can all agree that this place should be on the list! When I think of having a low-key girl's night this is the first restaurant that comes to mind.

Tampico's is located at 5713 Johnston St.

#4: There was a tie between Pedro's Taco & Tequila Bar and La Pagua

La Pagua Mexican Restaurant

According to my sources, the Jalapeno Pineapple Margarita is a must-order when you go to La Pagua.

La Pagua is located at 5425 Johnston St.

Pedro's Taco & Tequila Bar is located at 3323 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy,

# 3: There was also a tie between La Hacienda and El Potrillo

La Hacienda is located at 809 Albertson Pkwy #5096 in Broussard, Located in front of Walmart, 3136 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy, and at 3546 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy.

El Portillo is located at 1934 Moss St.

# 2: Legends

Now there are to-go containers everywhere but Legend's offers to-go gallons of their famous margaritas. This for me is always a win when I can get my food or drinks to go!

Legends is located at 3439 W Pinhook Rd, 104 Republic Ave, 4559 Johnston St, 215 Bertrand Dr, 413 Jefferson St, 110 Polk St, 2921 Verot School Rd, 6772 Johnston St Suite 100.

# 1: La Fonda's

I don't think it is a surprise to anyone that La Fonda's came out to be number 1. You can pass by the restaurant any Friday or Saturday night and see that this restaurant is clearly loved.

La Fonda's is located at 3809 Johnston St.

There were a lot of places that were listed and just in case you want to try them all out I will now list the honorable mentions.

Here are the other restaurants listed in the poll:

Half Shell Oyster House- I have it on good authority that their Blackberry Margarita is delicious.

Barandas Fresh Mexican Grill

Blue Apache

Chuy's

Zea Rotisserie & Bar- The Jalapeno Cucumber Rita is a must-order here.

Pizza Village- According to my sources, the Blue Rita here is delicious.

Agave Mexican Grill & Cantina

Longhorn Steakhouse

Buffalo Wild Wings

Riverside Inn- Apparently the Spicy Margarita is just what you need in your life.

Spoonbill

Uncle T's in Scott

Durgin's in Mamou

Don's Seafood

La Carreta

Shucks!

