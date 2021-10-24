According to a new survey, the average person uses five shortcuts to avoid housekeeping. You can join them by following anything on today's list.

Remember when you were a kid, and your trick for cleaning your room fast was just shoving everything under your bed? Apparently, that carries over into adulthood.

The average American admits to using five different "cleaning shortcuts." The most common one is air freshener. 40% of people say they'll just spray it, rather than cleaning the root cause of the smell. 37% will light a candle to mask all the bad odors.

Other "shortcuts" include: Making the bed but leaving the room a mess and packing clutter into a closet or cupboard. Not surprisingly, young adults use the most shortcuts. 72% of all people say their cleaning routine has improved as they've gotten older. And 60% have adopted new cleaning habits since the start of the pandemic.

Top 8 Ways To Clean Your House Without Actually Cleaning Your House:

Paint the rest of the shower black so it matches the mold. Adopt a dog with a long tongue and then squirt syrup all over your fixtures. Cover your shelves with so many knick-knacks that the dust has nowhere to fall and just kind of floats in the air. You know, like at grandma's! Before you set the Roomba loose, give it a bump of cocaine. Hand your kid a broom, threaten to take their phone away, then sit back and watch the little turd sweep. Tape a Swiffer to the cat and then bounce a laser pointer up-and-down the hallway. Just throw all your clutter on the mattress and cover it with the comforter. It will be the most action your bed's seen in years! Admittedly, this should be your last resort, but you can't go wrong with arson!