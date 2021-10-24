You Won’t Believe the Health Benefits of Eating Raw, Local Honey

Get our free mobile app

I've always heard that eating local honey was good for folks with allergies, but I didn't know it could do all of this! Last night, I was talking to my friend Tina Rose who just happened to mention that she learned some really cool stuff about the health benefits of honey recently from Hummer and Son Honey Farm in Bossier.

According to what Tina had to say, eating a spoonful of honey before bed can actually help you to lose weight. Say what? Isn't honey a sugar? I'm was so confused, so I decided to do a little research!

Raw, local honey has a ton of health benefits. In addition to helping allergy sufferers, it'll help you lose weight and sleep better!

According to Brightside.me, honey is a superfood miracle-worker! Did you know honey has tryptophan in it? That's the same thing that's in turkey that makes you pass out after Thanksgiving dinner. Honey is also rich in antioxidants which can help with lowering your blood pressure, make your skin look great, and boost your immune system.

Honey has been found to help people suffering from heart disease and diabetes.

Honey has another compound in it that helps to lower the number of triglycerides in your bloodstream. Triglycerides are fat... the bad kind. Brightside.me says that honey can transform this bad fat and turn in into an agent that actually helps to cleanse your blood of unnecessary fat.

Honey can help you slim down.

Not only does honey boost your metabolism according to Brightside.me, but it also acts like a thermogenic, raising your body temperature, thus burning fat with less effort.

Honey is also known to help soothe a cough and battle depression.

We all know that honey can help to coat your throat and soothe a cough, but did you know that it can help in the battle against depression? Honey contains polyphenol which helps fight oxidative stress in your brain. Um, sign me up!

As someone who was recently warned about my sugar levels AND as someone with terrible allergies, I am all about trying a spoonful of raw, local honey nightly. Why does it need to be raw and local? Obviously, we want to support local 'growers' but local honey also contains a blend of local pollen which can strengthen a person's immune system and reduce pollen allergy symptoms. You also want it to be 'raw' because processing, heat, and/or pasteurization can remove honey's natural vitamins, enzymes, powerful antioxidants, and other important nutrients. Raw honey has anti-bacterial, anti-viral, and anti-fungal properties, and promotes digestive health.

