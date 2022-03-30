Tornado Spotted in North Louisiana – Reports of Dollar General Being ‘Blown Apart’

As inclement weather passes through the state, multiple warnings have been implemented across Louisiana as at least one tornado has been spotted. Developing reports say that a potential tornado has resulted in a Dollar General store being "blown apart".

Many across Louisiana are bracing for potentially life-threatening weather conditions, as tornado warnings are in effect for many parishes.

While details are still preliminarily, multiple outlets are reporting that damage has been sustained at a Dollar General store near Hodge, LA.

One man who has been tracking the weather across North Louisiana, Reed Timmer Extreme Meteorologist, can be seen observing the worst of the weather as it travels along I-20 near Downsville, LA. See that video via Facebook below.

We will be following the severe weather conditions as they unfold across the state. More details will be provided as information is made available.