“Total Eclipse” Singer’s Twitter Lights Up after Solar Eclipse

Anytime a solar or a lunar eclipse makes the news, someone somewhere starts singing "Total Eclipse of the Heart."

Bonnie Tyler took the the Jim Steinman-penned and produced song to number one in October 1983. Since then, the song seemingly has become required listening anytime a major celestial event takes place.

This morning, a "ring of fire" solar eclipse occurred and was visible over much of the Northern Hemisphere. Of course, Tyler's fans were quick to reminder her of the event. Tyler tweeted this morning that she heard her fans' messages loud and clear.

It's not the first time Tyler has been caught in the midst of a total eclipse (of the sun, that is). On August 21, 2017, Tyler performed "Total Eclipse of the Heart" while on a cruise ship during that day's total solar eclipse. Tyler's performance happened at the moment of totality.

If you plan on viewing today's eclipse, turn around, bright eyes. It's not visible in the United States. The next eclipse visible in the U. S. will take place on October 14, 2023, when an annular eclipse crosses over the Continental U. S. A total eclipse will pass over the United States, Canada, and Mexico six months later on April 8, 2024.

QUICK TRIVIA: "Total Eclipse of the Heart" and Air Supply's "Making Love out of Nothing at All" occupied the number-one and number-two slots on the Billboard Hot 100 at the same time in October 1983. It's the only time that two songs with the same writer, producer, and backing band but with different credited artists held the top two positions on the American pop chart.