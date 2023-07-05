LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - As the Fourth of July holiday comes to an end, Louisiana DOTD crews resume their summer of road improvements Interstate 10 and begin drainage work on a highway that runs through Lafayette.

Crews Continue Asphalt Paving on I-10 in St. Martin Parish, Louisiana

Interstate-10 Henderson Exit, google street view

Here are the locations and times of the work being done this week.

The outside lane of I-10 westbound from mile marker 115 (Henderson Exit) to mile marker 108 will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday nights from 6:00 p.m. until 5:30 a.m. Emergency vehicles will have access through the work area, but may encounter delays. There will be no detour.

Travel lanes will be reduced to one lane as there will be alternating nightly lane closures on I-10 westbound from mile marker 115 (Henderson Exit) to mile marker 108 on Wednesday and Thursday nights from 8:00 p.m. until 5:30 a.m. Emergency vehicles will have access through the construction zone but may encounter delays.

The outside lane of I-10 westbound from mile marker 119 to mile marker 109 (Breaux Bridge) will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday nights from 6:00 p.m. until 5:30 a.m. Emergency vehicles will have access through the work area, but may encounter delays. There will be no detour.

LA 353 at LA 94, google street view

Drainage Work to Cause Closure on LA 353 (Prairie Highway) in Lafayette, Louisiana

Louisiana Highway 353 runs in Lafayette and St. Martin Parishes. Beginning today, the Prairie Highway - approximately 2.3 miles southeast of LA 94 (Carmel Drive) is closed to vehicular traffic as DOTD crews begin installation of a new drainage structure crossing under LA 353.

LA 353, google maps

Detour for Southeast-bound Traffic: Carmel Drive northeast to LA 31 (Main Highway), south to LA 353 (Cypress Island Highway)

Detour for Northwest-bound Traffic: LA 353 (Cypress Island Highway) south to LA 31 (Main Highway), north to LA 94 (Carmel Drive) and west to LA 353 (Prairie Highway)

Emergency vehicles will not have access to the area.

This closure is scheduled to last until 5:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 25.

