Traffic Closures, Improvements Set to Happen Across Lafayette

Over these next two weeks, city and state DOTD crew members are working to make traffic improvements across Lafayette that are expected to not only improve the condition of the roadways but also to help traffic flow on them.

DOWNTOWN LAFAYETTE

Let's start in Downtown Lafayette as local officials seeking to improve traffic flow and help keep pedestrians safe during events in the area have begun installing removable bollards.

What is a bollard? They are simply visual markers that create protective barriers on streets, construction sites, in parking lots or whereever needed that allows for temporary closures of the streets during events and large gatherings to deter vehicular traffic and facilitate pedestrian- and cyclist-only experiences.

Bollards, unsplash via nick fewings Bollards, unsplash via nick fewings loading...

“These bollards will facilitate more efficient street closures that are also more visually appealing than using barricades," says Downtown Development Authority CEO Anita Begnaud. "We anticipate this infrastructure will be utilized regularly and encourage strategic use of Downtown Lafayette’s streets during nightlife, events, and festivals.”

Think about how large events like Festival International and smaller events like Downtown Alive, Second Saturday ArtWalk, and Gulf Brew are expected to benefit from this. These removable bollards will also help Lafayette Police working street closures during nightlife hours.

Lafayette Consolidated Government's Traffic, Roads, and Bridges Department workers began installing the bollards on Monday at the intersection of East Congress and Jefferson Streets.

“We’re thrilled about this project and grateful for Lafayette Consolidated Government’s investment that will encourage downtown’s vibrancy, as well as make streets more pedestrian and bike-friendly, which is one of our district's most important amenities,” says Begnaud.

Lamar Street between East Vermilion Street and East University Avenue

Beginning on Wednesday, August 10th, LCG workers will start implementing intermittent closures of this area as they will make repairs to the concrete street as part of the city-wide concrete street rehabilitation project.

This will last until Wednesday, August 24th.

There will be detour routes made available. Local access will be allowed.

Louisiana Avenue Lane Shift

There will be a lane shift happening on Louisiana Avenue southbound between S. Magnolia Street and E. Simcoe Street beginning at 8:00 a.m. Monday, August 15, and lasting until Friday, August 19 at 8:00 p.m.

Louisiana Avenue at Simcoe Street, google street view Louisiana Avenue at Simcoe Street, google street view loading...

This lane shift will allow lane crews to repair leaking sewer lines under the road.

Kaliste Saloom Road Reminder

In case you have not heard yet, all five lanes of Kaliste Saloom Road have been opened.

Some 22,000 drivers use this corridor on a daily basis in Lafayette.

Kaliste Saloom Road, google street view Kaliste Saloom Road, google street view loading...

According to LCG traffic officials, there are still a few "minor remaining tasks to complete before it (the project) officially ends," but drivers will notice a big difference wilh all 5 lanes now being open.

Don't Forget About I-10 Nightly Lane Closures

There will be nightly lane closures happening on the I-10 westbound exit ramp at Exit 115 - LA 347 (Henderson, Cecilia) beginning Wednesday, August 10 until Friday, August 12, as DOTD crews will be performing ramp closures so they can perform asphalt operations.

Interstate 10 Henderson Exit, google street view Interstate 10 Henderson Exit, google street view loading...

DETOUR FOR WESTBOUND TRAFFIC: Continue on I-10 westbound to Exit 109 (LA 328 - Breaux Bridge), then head south on LA 328 (Rees Street) to I-10 eastbound on-ramp to Exit 115 (LA 347 – Henderson, Cecilia)

What Are the Most Popular Specialty License Plates in Louisiana? Military service still dominates the requests for specialty plates in the state, but the top 2 plates are for different reasons.