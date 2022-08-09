If anyone thinks former President Donald Trump is going to be quiet following an FBI raid on his home in Mar-A-Lago on Monday, they may want to check out this video.

Shock waves were sent throughout the country as federal agents raided the 45th President's home. As reported on KPEL News, the FBI raid apparently centers on allegations of improperly removed documents from the Trump White House - including some that may have been classified". See that report below.

Recently, Trump has been teasing another presidential run for the 2024 election. He has hinted that he will make the announcement before the 2022 Congressional midterms, a move that has had mixed reactions from many of his supporters.

However, the FBI raid on his home has drawn a wave of support from some of the top names in the Republican Party, including a man thought to be a leading contender for the presidency in 2024 - Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

The raid of MAL is another escalation in the weaponization of federal agencies against the Regime’s political opponents, while people like Hunter Biden get treated with kid gloves," said Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in this Fox News article. "Now the Regime is getting another 87k IRS agents to wield against its adversaries? Banana Republic."

Republican Minority Whip Representative Steve Scalise weighed in as well, showing his support for Trump and signaling that House Republicans will have their say following the 2022 midterms when many political experts believe the GOP will take back control of Congress.

And supporters across the nation showed their support for Trump on Monday night.

Even former political rivals - on the Republican side - showed their support for Trump. U.S. Senator Rand Paul, who ran against Trump during the 2016 Republican presidential primaries and got into political arguments with him, went to Twitter to lend his voice.

In the wake of the FBI raid on Trump's home - which he was not at while the raid was happening - he released a campaign ad-style video on his social media platform Truth Social early Tuesday morning. In the video below, Trump highlights many of the problems America is facing today - record inflation, high gas problems, Russian's invasion of Ukraine, the controversial withdrawal from Afghanistan, and others - painting America as "a nation in decline."

Then the video takes a positive turn as the former president finishes the video by saying "...the best is yet to come."

There is no mountain we cannot climb, there is no summit we cannot reach, there is no challenge we cannot meet," the former president says during the ad. "We will not bend, we will not break, we will not yield. The tyrants we are fighting do not stand even a little chance because we are Americans and Americans kneel to God and God alone. And it is time to start talking about greatness for our country again."

